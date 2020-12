Androscoggin County

• Dalton Ellis, 24, of Wilton, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicant, 6:11 a.m. Saturday on Cobb Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Richard Hunt, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, 5:15 p.m. Saturday at 51 School St.

Lewiston

• David Cunningham, 45, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:50 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street.

