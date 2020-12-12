RUMFORD — Rumford Public Library will transition to offering curbside service on Monday, Dec. 14. The library building will be closed to the public during that time.

The closure is a precautionary measure intended to protect the staff and library patrons from the surge of COVID-19 cases. The reopening date will be determined in January 2021.

Library business, such as making copies, sending faxes and checking out materials, will still be conducted in the library vestibule or in the parking lot at the patron’s vehicle.

Library hours for curbside service will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Patrons may order materials to check out by visiting the library’s online catalog at minerva.maine.edu; by calling 207-364-3661; or emailing [email protected] Orders must be placed by noon for next-day delivery on materials available in the library. Interlibrary lending will continue. Those wishing to print documents may email the items to [email protected]

The holiday hours will be 9 a.m. to noon Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24; closed Christmas Day; 9 a.m. to noon New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31; and closed, New Year’s Day. For more information, call 207-364-3661 or visit the library on Facebook.