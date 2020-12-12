Sabattus student completes research project

WORCESTER, Mass. — Devon Poisson of Sabattus, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Designing an Application for Glacier National Park’s Backcountry Hiking Community at Glacier National Park.”

All undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. Nearly 90% of students typically complete a project in collaboration with partners in communities across the country and around the world, through the university’s 50-plus project centers.

Students usually travel to the project center for seven-week terms; this fall, however, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they worked remotely, using video conferencing and other technology to complete their projects. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives and make a difference before the students graduate.

Area students recognized at Clarkson

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Two area students have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University: Nathan Tai Nguyen of Gray, a freshman majoring in computer engineering, and Cameron M. Palmer of Winthrop, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list: Connor Brown of Bowdoin, a junior majoring in engineering and management; Evan D. Nguyen of Gray, a senior majoring in computer engineering; and Eola H. Saucier of Topsham, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.

Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.