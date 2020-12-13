MANSFIELD, Mass. – Paul Gastonguay died peacefully at home on Nov. 18, 2020, in Mansfield, Mass., at the age of 84.

Paul was born in Lewiston, Maine, in 1936. He graduated from Bates College and earned his master’s degree from Rivier College. Paul’s first job was as an electrocardiography researcher at Maine Medical Center. In 1958 he and Connie were married in Lewiston. That same year Paul began his service in the U.S. Army. Upon his return he began his long career in academia, teaching at Cheverus High School, in Portland, then at St. Joseph’s College in North Windham, Maine, where he instituted a biology major program and became the chairman of the Biology Department. Paul spent most of his career at Stonehill College, serving as Associate Professor of Biology from 1969-1978 and finishing his tenure there as Associate Academic Dean, retiring in 1998. Paul loved teaching and he made sure to infuse his lessons with his sense of humor. He often included funny family photos as part of his slide presentations, loved to tell jokes, and never missed an opportunity to tell a pun (mostly bad ones). In addition to his teaching accomplishments he was also proud of the Health Care Administration Program and International Internship Program that he developed. Paul was also an author whose publications include a textbook on evolution, articles and pamphlets on the electrophysiology of the heart, including his dissertation in the Journal of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, numerous articles on medical ethics, sociobiology, and Catholic faith and practice, and published reviews of nearly 100 books during his career.

As a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Brockton, he had been active for six years as C.Y.O. girls’ basketball coach during which time the team won the C.Y.O. state championship. He co-founded the girls’ basketball league at Hancock School and also coached. As a musician, he played the mandolin as a member of the Stone Street Strummers and the Music Makers.

Paul took the greatest pleasure spending time with his family and in fostering his daughters’ and grandchildren’s academic, athletic, and musical interests. He never missed a game, concert or event and spent countless hours teaching them chess, cribbage, clarinet, and keyboard. He also became quite the video game junkie but always “let” the grandkids win.

Paul is survived by his two daughters, Joanne Moyer and her husband Charles, of Mansfield, Mass., Nancy and her wife Shawn Doebling of Anchor Bay, California and three grandchildren, Christine, Daniel, and Nicholas Moyer.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie.

