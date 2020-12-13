CARSON, Va. – The family of Dorothy Rice, 84, is saddened to announce her death on Dec. 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Dot will be missed by everyone she befriended as a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Cobleskill, N.Y., Lisbon Falls, Maine and her short stays in Somers, Conn. and Carson, Va.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert A. Rice; sister, Marguerite Brazee; and her parents, Blanche (Davis) and Nicholas West, formerly of Maplecrest, N.Y.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Stephen Austin of Carson, Va, Cathleen Bainbridge of Pennsville, N.J., Deborah and Claude Bolduc of Bowdoin; six grandchildren, Katelyn and Jeffrey Austin, Andrew and Kelly Bainbridge, Heather and Garrett Bolduc; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Bainbridge Kudlick; a sister, Kay Sellers; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a registered nurse and cared for those around her all her life. She graduated from Windham-Ashland Jewett High School (New York) and Brooklyn School of Nursing. She worked for Vassar Brothers Hospital and Schoharie County before retiring in Cobleskill. Dot was devoted to her family, always helping in times of need. She cared greatly about making a difference everywhere she lived in a mild mannered way that hid (she thought) her determination to live life on her own terms.

While in Cobleskill, Dot and Bob raised Polled Whiteface Herefords while caring for her mother and mother-in-law at Mill Pond Farm. After a short stay in Somers, Conn., she moved to Lisbon Falls and led a busy life volunteering at the LACO (Lisbon Area Christian Outreach) clothing bank. She sang in the Lisbon United Methodist Church choir, spent many hours working at church fundraisers, enjoyed the widows group, and hosted a sewing club at her home to share her quilting skills. Before her move to Carson, Va., Dot received recognition and accolades from so many, that she gratefully realized she had made a difference.

A celebration of her life in the spring/summer 2021 is anticipated. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to

Lisbon Area Christian Outreach,

18 School St.,

Lisbon Falls, ME 04252.