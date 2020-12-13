LEWISTON – Leo Arthur Baril, 73, died peacefully Oct. 8, 2020, at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice in Lewiston after a sudden illness.

Leo was born on Dec. 26, 1947, to Arthur and Simmonne Baril, and resided in Lewiston most of his life before entering the National Guard in the mid ’60s, where he served for six years.

Leo married Donna Baril in 1975 and they remained happily married for an amazing 44 years until his passing. The last 15 years he took on full time care of his wife and inspired many people in many ways.

Leo has always been known as a very hard-working man and was employed by Cianboro from 1973-2002 when he retired. He enjoyed his job and was always working with his hands either repairing something or creating something in the garage. He loved music, country and oldies, and always found time to lend a hand to someone when needed.

Leo was predeceased by his father, Arthur Baril, his mother, Simone Baril; and brother, Raymond Baril.

He is survived by his two sons, Tony Baril and Leo “Skip” Baril, three stepchildren, Darlene Edwards, Kevin Field, and Bruce Field; his brother, Robert Baril; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home and Health for their staff and care.

Funeral arrangements will be made early spring.

