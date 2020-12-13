LEWISTON – Marguerite Vachon Nadeau, 94, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2020, in Lewiston. Marguerite was born on August 11, 1926, to Philibert and Georgianna (Pepin) Vachon in Lewiston. She was educated in Lewiston schools, worked at local shoe mills, and would later be employed and retire from Campus Cuisine.

She met the love of her life, Louis “Chan” Nadeau shortly after his return from World War II and married on August 14, 1948. Together, they would welcome the birth of their only child, Michael Louis Nadeau on July 24, 1949. Following retirement, Marguerite enjoyed traveling with her best friend, Pauline Fournier, and participating in family events and celebrating the accomplishments and milestones of all those she knew, especially her granddaughters. She was a woman of great faith, was loved by many and will be missed by all. We find comfort in knowing she is beside her loved ones in heaven.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chan; her son, Michael; sisters, Rita, Noella and Blanche and brothers, Larry and Robert; and extended family and friends.

Survivors include a brother, Gaston Vachon of Lewiston; granddaughter, Sunny Nadeau of Auburn, granddaughter, Ashley Nadeau-Wagner of Pensacola, Fla.; former daughter-in-law, Ann Nadeau of Auburn; great-granddaughter, Brooke Wagner of Pensacola; and a very dear and close niece, Lorraine Blouin, along with other nieces and nephews.

Marguerite’s family wished services and burial to be private due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

The family will be happy to receive online condolences and sharing of your memories at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.