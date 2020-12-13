LISBON FALLS – Nancy passed away in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 after a brief battle with Lymphoma cancer. Born May 25, 1938, the daughter of Florence and Arthur Reynolds.

She spent her entire life in Lisbon Falls. When her sons were older she started working at Chuck’s Superette, Mark’s, Aubuchon and finally at the Lisbon High School cafeteria for 20-plus years where she met and made lifelong friends, Brenda Confer and Judy Riordan.

Nancy and Rufus’s home was always open to company who would be warmly greeted, offered snacks and given a bottomless cup of coffee. To many, their home was known as the “coffee shop”.

There have been many special friends and family in their lives like John Crafts and all his family; Jean Harris and family; Pat Hammond; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Harriet Hawkins; neighbors, Darryl and Sandy Orr, Dave and Bev Garneau and Ray and Phyllis Sterling, just to name a few.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; husband, Rufus; son, Glen; brother, Robert; and stepdaughter, Marcy (Patrick) Cox.

