Sunday, December 13
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7 p.m.
CBSSN – World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN – World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN – Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN – North Alabama at Indiana
CBSSN – Rhode Island at Western Kentucky
FS1 – Oakland at Michigan State
1 p.m.
ESPN – Richmond at West Virginia
2 p.m.
BTN – Penn State at Michigan
FS1 – Northern Illinois at Iowa
SECN – Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.
PAC-12N – San Francisco at California
4 p.m.
BTN – Cleveland State at Ohio State
ESPNU – Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern
5 p.m.
PAC-12N – Portland State at Washington State
7:30 p.m.
FS1 – St. John’s at Georgetown
9:30 p.m.
FS1 – Stanford at Southern California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN – Clemson at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
ACCN – North Carolina State at Boston College
4 p.m.
SECN – South Alabama at Auburn
5 p.m.
ESPN – Tennessee at Texas
6 p.m.
SECN – Abilene Christian at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
PAC-12N – Oregon at Oregon State
10 p.m.
PAC-12N – Stanford at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
NBCSN – Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
12 p.m.
NBC – PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
NBC – LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV – Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
ESPN – Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS –Kansas City at Miami
FOX – Minnesota at Tampa Bay
4:25 p.m.
FOX – New Orleans at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.
NBC – Pittsburgh at Buffalo
RUGBY
8 p.m.
NBCSN – European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped)
SKIING
10 p.m.
NBCSN – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN – FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Davos, Switzerland (taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN – FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 – WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii —
