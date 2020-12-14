“A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas, will be presented by Freeport Players online, available on YouTube from Friday, Dec. 18, through Wednesday, Jan. 6. The link to the presentation is available on their website at fcponline.org.
This evocative and humorous work brings alive a Welsh Christmas in the 1920s—the snow, the cats, the uncles with their cigars, the aunts nipping at the elderberry wine, the presents, the mischief, the music.
Adapted for voices and directed by Penny Davis-Dublin, the presentation features a multi-generational cast of actors: Zane Aguiar, Peter Allen, Lukis Crowell, Paula Haney Johnson, Kathleen Leopold, Ian Smith, and David Wallace.
The show is free, but donations to Freeport Players gratefully accepted and can be made at their website.
