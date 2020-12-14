A single father working to rebuild his life and make a new home for his family is asking for help for his three children.

He is in recovery from an opioid addiction and, in a note to the Press Herald Toy Fund, wrote that his kids have been through a lot and deserve a little joy this Christmas.

“I have been in a recovery program … since January of 2019. We have lost a lot due to my substance use over the years, and my three children have suffered from my decisions. Last year, in fact, they didn’t receive any gifts from me for Christmas,” he wrote.

“I have worked my whole life very hard and had always given them everything and anything they needed or wanted.” But, he said, “I have been out of work for going on two years and we are currently staying with family. … I am focusing on getting us housing and continuing treatment.”

He has begun to work again but has no money to buy gifts for the children, and he doesn’t want his mistakes to mean his kids go without gifts again this year.

“My oldest daughter … is 16 and has been most affected, having to move many times and watching me suffer from symptoms. She is very strong and smart and sadly has had to live through things no child ever should,” he wrote.

He also has an 11-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, and says he is determined to make a better life for them.

“I am a very hard working, loving father to all of them and I am trying very hard to get our lives back on track and give us all a happy, healthy life,” he wrote. “It is very hard for me to ask for any type of help, but much harder knowing that my children have to go without because of my poor choices.

“Any help you can give would be a tremendous blessing for me and my children.

“Thank you.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Year-to-date total: $155,337.25

