• Dana A. Healey, 48, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, Dec. 8 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Andrew C. Ryder, 35, Livermore, probation hold, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Dec. 10 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Benjamin D. Pillsbury, 38, Eustis, probation hold, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 11 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Aimee Y. Brown, 40, Jay, domestic violence assault, Dec. 11 in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Nicholas R. Bradley, 19, Madison, reckless conduct, Dec. 11 in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Addie Crocker, 39, Medway, warrant failure to appear, violation condition of release, Dec. 12 in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
