100 Years Ago: 1920

Wage reductions of 22 and 1/3%, to take effect December 20, were announced Monday in the Androscoggin, Bates and Hill cotton mills, and the Lewiston Bleachery & Dye Works. This is in line with the reductions announced generally by textile mills throughout New England.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Mt. Gile Teenage Ski Club at East Auburn are hoping that the Mt.Gile Ski Area can be open Dec.19. A spokesman for the club said today the ski shop located on the mountain has been well stocked and will open at the same time as the ski area. Mt. Gile ski patches will be available this year. Members of the East Auburn Community Unit are scheduled to install a new 300 foot tow rope at the slopes Sunday. At the last meeting a committee was decided to commence preparations for the annual party. The committee consists of Patty Saucier, Cindy Spooner, Patty DuBois and David Dubois

25 Years Ago: 1995

While Twin Cities children await gifts from the North Pole, Sarah Pomerieau has already received a special gift from way down yonder on the Chattahoochee. The 13-year-old Auburn Middle School student received an autographed plaque from country music superstar Alan Jackson. She said she “was happy and almost started to cry.” She had given Jackson a gold medal, which she’d earned in the state trials, before a concert at the Cumberland County Civic Center in May. The plaque is engraved “To Sarah Pomerleau, From Alan Jackson,” and contains the medal and an autographed picture of the performer, whose hits include “Chattahoochee” and “Midnight in Montgomery.” Sarah. Thanks for sharing your medal with me.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

