Maine is reporting 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and two additional deaths.

The continued high number of cases is happening on the same day that vaccines are starting to roll into states across the nation.

The first vaccines, produced by Pfizer, are expected to arrive in Maine either today or Tuesday, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a tweet on Saturday. The first batch of 12,675 will go to health care workers most at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Later this week, the Food and Drug Administration will likely approve a second vaccine, developed by Massachusetts-based Moderna, with distribution of the Moderna vaccine expected to start next week. In the first three weeks once vaccines start heading to states, Maine is expected to receive more than 70,000 vaccines that will mostly go to front-line health care workers and those living in nursing homes.

Exactly who gets the first doses of the vaccine within groups such as front-line health care workers is a difficult ethical decision, Shah said last week.

“There are no easy answers. There are only unsavory choices to make,” Shah said. “That is the unfortunately harsh reality of doing this kind of work in the midst of a pandemic.”

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 16,349 cases of COVID-19, and 259 deaths.

The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 368.7 on Monday, compared to 290.4 a week ago and 172.9 a month ago.

