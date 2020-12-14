Portland novelist Dave Patterson is the next author in the monthly series featuring a variety of Maine writers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell. Following the huge success of his debut novel, “Soon the Light Will Be Perfect,” Patterson will be sharing progress on his upcoming book, as well as his new position as a regular contributor to Maine Magazine.

Set over the course of one propulsive summer, “Soon the Light Will Be Perfect” chronicles the journey of two brothers on the cusp of adulthood, a town battered by poverty and a family at a breaking point. “’Soon the Light Will Be Perfect’ is so deeply moving because it is so achingly true,” says Pulitzer Prize winning author Richard Russo. “You will not soon forget these people, this place.” And the New York Post calls the novel, a “stunning debut.”

Join us online for this free event as Patterson shares his personal backstories, as well as his connection to Maine, followed by readings and an online Q&A.

Please visit the library website for more information and for the monthly Zoom links to these free events: www.hobbslibrary.org.

