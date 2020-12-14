PARIS — The Board of Selectmen on Monday voted 3-1-1 to adopt a $100 permit fee for junkyards.
The town defines a junkyard as having three or more unregistered and uninspected vehicles on the property. The $100 must be paid at the time the application is submitted. The board will have the authority to accept or reject the application.
The fee will help cover the cost of having the code enforcement officer inspect the vehicles on the property.
Selectman Scott McElravy thought the $100 fee was too low and voted no, while Selectman Carlton Sprague abstained. Voting for the fee were Rusty Brackett, Chris Summers and Peter Kilgore.
The board unanimously voted to update its Personnel Policy. It covers cellphone and internet use and adopts the new state requirements for accrued earned paid leave. The board also approved the Mailbox Policy, which instructs residents where to place their mailboxes along the roadway. It also states that the town is not responsible for paying to replace a mailbox if a snowplow knocks it over.
Liquor licenses were approved for Maurice Restaurant and Market Square Restaurant.
Selectmen agreed to close the Town Office on Dec. 24 as a paid day off. Town Manager Dawn Noyes said employees will work a full day the next week on New Year’s Eve.
