Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Shanna Cox, right, and members of the chamber carry donated toys Monday from the Hampton Inn to a Northeast Charter bus in Lewiston. The inn is one of 23 local businesses where Northeast owner Scott Riccio pulled up to collect donated toys and clothes during the chamber’s annual Stuff the Bus. “This is the best year yet,” Cox said of the number of businesses that donated gifts for families in need. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Delan Fulgham carries toys Monday to a Northeast Charter bus in Lewiston. The donation to Stuff the Bus was from Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Shanna Cox, second from left, has fun with Bob Daigle, right, Monday as Daigle and staff from Central Maine Community College in Auburn brings toys to a Northeast Charter bus in Auburn. The college is one of 23 local businesses Northeast owner Scott Riccio visited to collect toys and clothes in the chamber’s annual Stuff the Bus. “This is the best year yet,” Cox said about the number of businesses that donated gifts for families in need. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

A large stuffed bear has his own socially-distanced seat Monday on a Northeast Charter bus during the annual Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s Stuff the Bus. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Northeast Charter owner Scott Riccio drives away from the Hampton Inn in Lewiston during the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s Stuff the Bus. Riccio said he has been involved in the annual event for at least 10 years. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

