Editor’s note: Welcome to Question of the Week, a forum for our subscribers to sound off on what they think. Each week, we pose a question to our subscribers and ask them to tell us what’s on their minds. (You can see a past example here.) To comment, simply sign up for the Talk Platform (create your profile here) and start chatting.
This week, we want to know about your experience getting tested for COVID-19.
Not everyone’s experience getting tested for COVID-19 has been identical. Some people have done a self-administered test; others had a professional do it for them. Some people got tested in a hospital or pop-up testing site; others got their tests at a pharmacy drive-thru. Some have waited for hours; others, only for a few minutes.
Have you or a loved one gotten tested for COVID-19? If so, what was the experience like for you, from the location and wait to the test itself? Let us know in the comments section below.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Health care
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Maine
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Maine
-
Nation / World
First U.S. vaccine administered to nurse in New York
-
Nation / World
The Latest: ‘Relieved’: U.S. health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
-
Maine
Maine reports 426 cases of COVID-19, two more deaths