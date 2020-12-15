BUCKFIELD — The Town Office, closed since Nov. 17, will remain closed for another two weeks, the Select Board ruled Tuesday evening.

The board decided to extend the closure while new Town Manager John Andrews gets his new office staff trained and up to speed.

Town business came to a halt last month following the resignation of longtime Town Clerk Cindy Dunn, who performed multiple roles for the town for more than 30 years.

Andrews, a state representative in Augusta representing Buckfield, Paris and Hebron in House District 73, was hired by the town in early November following the resignation of Joe Roach, who left in August to become town manager of Rangeley. Mitchell Berkowitz bridged the gap for nearly three months until Andrews’ hiring.

Since coming aboard, Andrews has been serving multiple roles for Buckfield due to the absence of an administrative staff. He recently hired Melissa Wolf to serve as deputy town clerk.

Andrews said residents may contact the office to make appointments to conduct business with the town. Several residents have visited the Town Office in recent days to obtain dog licenses, he said.

The Select Board will next meet the evening of Dec. 29 to decide whether to reopen the office or extend it into the new year.

During his report, Andrews said the town collected $10,853.15 from Paris for excise taxes for car registrations. Buckfield had asked residents last month to register their vehicles at the Paris Town Office to complete the paperwork and pay the tax. Andrews hopes to reinstate that service soon at the Town Office.

The Select Board agreed to move their meetings from Tuesdays to Mondays after the first of the year. Meetings will still begin at 6:30 p.m.

Town employees will begin getting paid biweekly beginning with the payroll of Feb. 3.

Public Works Director Weldon Lucas was named the town’s road commissioner and tree warden.

To take some of the load off Andrews, the board agreed to assume the duties of General Assistance director.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: