Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go. Put your energy where it will bring the highest returns. An aggressive, no-nonsense approach to the way you do things will help you reach your goal. Don’t let uncertainty deter you from reaching your full potential. Trust and believe in yourself, and reach for the stars. Your numbers are 4, 16, 21, 29, 36, 40, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put emotional differences aside, and aim to get things done. Your energy is best spent concentrating on what’s at stake and taking physical action. Working alongside someone you love will bring you closer to one another. Romance is encouraged. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set the pace, and put the changes you want to make in motion. Run the show, and you will reach your goal. Refuse to let red-tape issues get to you. An emotional revelation will encourage personal growth. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t trust hearsay. When in doubt, go directly to the source and find out where you stand. Romance is on the rise, but it’s best to have a plan in mind before you venture down that path. Don’t make empty promises. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel emotional energy into love and romance, not arguments and accusations. You’ll get much further if you are mindful of what others expect and you are willing to work with personal and professional partners. Let your intuition guide you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward and don’t look back. Give others freedom, and they will grant you the same in return. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty unnerve you. Channel your energy into whatever will get you closer to your goal. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be sure to get approval before making domestic changes that will affect others. Being upfront and enthusiastic regarding your plans will encourage others to pitch in and help instead of interfering with your goals. Learn from experience. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone railroad you into something that makes you feel insecure. Channel your energy into something that matters to you. Do something you enjoy or spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. Don’t fold under pressure. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Alter the way you live, and it will enhance your personal life. Don’t feel you have to spend money; you don’t have to make an impression. If intelligence and charm aren’t enough, you may be hanging out with the wrong people. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to make a life-altering change. Take a closer look and consider if the picture you envision is valid. Take precautions and verify facts. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change, and put your plan in motion. Use your energy wisely, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. Don’t waste time arguing with someone who will never see things your way. Take control, and do what suits you best. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let an unexpected change throw you off guard. Make whatever adjustment is necessary to compensate, and keep moving forward. An energetic approach will lead to positive attention and support. You’ll receive information that will give you a competitive edge. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a practical path when dealing with matters that influence your earning potential. If you trust someone’s word, you will have to make difficult decisions and changes. Go directly to the source, and you’ll find out exactly how to proceed successfully. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are focused, enthusiastic and flexible. You are aggressive and reliable.

