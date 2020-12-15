Maine Medical Center administered what is believed to be the first COVID-19 vaccine in Maine on Tuesday morning, beginning a statewide inoculation effort that will last months and many hope will help bring an end to a devastating pandemic.

Kayla Mitchell, 31, of Scarborough, a registered nurse who works in Maine Med’s intensive care unit, was the first person to receive the vaccine. About 1,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the hospital in Portland around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’m glad to be part of the solution and help make the community safer for everyone,” Mitchell said after receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. She is expected to receive a booster shot in a few weeks.

Mitchell said she’s confident the vaccine is safe and effective, especially when compared to the anguish she has witnessed among COVID-19 patients she has cared for in the ICU and their families.

“I trust the science and I trust that receiving the vaccine is a safer alternative to how critically ill patients are suffering,” she said. “I’ve seen enough. People are scared and they end up alone. It’s exhausting and it’s relentless.”

