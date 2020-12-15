RUMFORD — Four railroad cars derailed late Monday in Rumford, the second train derailment in town since last Friday, according to Fire Chief Chris Reed.

“We haven’t had one (derailment) in a long time, and we had two in a week,” Reed said.

Monday’s derailment occurred near the intersection of Route 108 and Wyman Hill Road.

Reed said it involved two box cars loaded with paper and two empty tank cars.

.”Apparently, the track broke, which caused the derailment,” Reed said

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Rumford Fire Department responded to the scene and found no hazardous materials, according to Reed.

“The crane is down there now to pick up (the railroad cars) and put them back on the tracks,” Reed said Tuesday afternoon.

Last Friday’s derailment at ND Paper involved an empty tank car and two box cars filled with paper.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: