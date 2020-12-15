BRIDGTON — Deborah J. Ripley, a stained-glass artist from Denmark, Maine, joins a group of more than 40 artists at Gallery 302, 112 Main St.

Ripley learned stained-glass techniques from a gifted local artist in the winter of 2016. It brings her great joy to make something interesting, bright and beautiful from a pile of colored glass. Her ultimate desire is for the client to feel joy from the stained-glass she creates.

Ripley believes art is magical for the artist creating it and for the person purchasing it. She loves to work with different types of cathedral and textured glass and she loves wild and unusual colors of stained-glass. The artist does not follow a specific pattern but rather chooses to create a free-flowing, creative design of colors and patterns as she works. Her only planning is the size for the artwork and the boundary to work within. Ripley loves it because her artistry comes alive when the light reaches the stained-glass.

Ripley attended Springfield College and received her bachelor of science degree for human services in May 1996. She later continued with her studies and received her master of science degree in human service administration in May 1998. She has worked in various health centers and hospitals as a community health educator.

She has consistently used art and the process of creating art for many years while helping individuals overcome their concerns. She also volunteered for four years in the oncology department at Bridgton Hospital while working with cancer patients and she facilitated a women’s wellness group for six years at a local church.

For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: