After 85 trial and appellate judges — Republican and Democratic — have tossed all the evidence-free lawsuits from their courtrooms, and after the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to rule on the Texas lawsuit, this farce to overturn the election results should have ended.

But the president has vowed to fight on, even if all the states certify their electors, making Joe Biden the president-elect. Let the Republic be damned.

If I were given the chance to ask the president a question, I would quote Army counsel Joseph Welch’s query to Sen. Joseph McCarthy of “witch hunt” fame: “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

The president must stop pretending this is about his supporters, and end this vanity project. Only he can put an end to this madness. He must do it for the sake of the country.

George Howitt, Lewiston