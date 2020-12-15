JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday to fill a vacancy on the five-member board during the annual town meeting in April 2021.

Town officials were informed in October that Selectperson Judy Diaz planned to resign in November. The Maine Central Voter Registration notified the town recently that Diaz has registered to vote in another town, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Diaz never officially contacted the town to advise them she had moved. She had one year left on her second term.

Voters will elect her replacement April 27, 2021, to serve until April 2022.

Residents will also elect two other selectmen in April. The terms of Terry Bergeron and Tom Goding expire in 2021. Each is for three years.

Nomination papers will be available Jan. 19 and must be filed by March 1.

The seats held by Joel Pike and Michael Morrell on the Regional School Unit 73 board will also be up for election, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said. Each is for three years.

In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Michael Schaedler and Trudy Marshall from the Budget Committee. That leaves two regular seats open and two alternate positions. Anyone interested in serving on the budget panel is asked to call the Town Office at 207-897-6785.

