How sad I am about our broken country. We have a lying, despicable, self-absorbed man in the White House determined to destroy our democracy before he leaves office.
He is assisted by sycophants and cowards in a political party that surely cannot long continue as a credible moral force.
Meanwhile, Congress is totally ineffective and shameless as lawmakers pump themselves up before the TV cameras and boast of their commitment to the American people, but who cannot and will not compromise to get anything done.
Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will stand their ground. The people be damned.
I grieve for this nation I once loved.
Joe Sirois, Rumford
