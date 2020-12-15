100 Years Ago: 1920

Bates College is a community within a community, or so it would seem when one glances over a program of the week’s social activities. There’s always something going on in some part of the campus, in the shadows of David’s Mountain and on the shores of Lake Andrews. It has its own well-equipped theater, with moving pictures and remarkable opportunities for dramatic efforts; it has its own thriving “department” store: its own recreation hall with bowling alleys, pool and billiard tables: its own library, and, last but not least, there was recently installed a college barber shop in the basement of Chase Hall.

50 Years Ago: 1970

An Auburn policeman heard something that sounded like an explosion in the Newbury Street area early this morning, however, the noise remains a mystery. Patrolman Richard Valcourt was walking his beat at 1:16 when he heard a loud noise, something that sounded like an explosion. Valcourt along with Patrolmen Laurier Lalonde and Daniel Blanchard checked the entire area, but came across no clues.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The School Committee at its meeting Tuesday, praised the town Committee of Nine. The nine met the Dec.1 deadline for submitting to the state a new secondary school plan for Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland students. Commended for their work were community representative Dan Callahan, town council representative Bill Diehl, and School Committee representative Nancy French. At the meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Robert Wall said the Committee of Nine’s lawyers should soon complete their review of the plan’s details and the language of the legislation that will go to the state. “We should hear something from the state in early January. The education committee will be setting up hearings on proposed legislation. When it is approved by the three towns, a new secondary school can be opened by September, 1999.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

