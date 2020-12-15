HARRISON – Evelyn M. Pike, 88, of Harrison passed away on Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at the Central Maine Medical Center, in Lewiston. She was born Jan. 2, 1932 in West Paris, a daughter of the late Orin D and Eunice (Joslin) Sprague.

She was an honor student at Woodstock High School, where she was involved in many sports and activities including basketball, softball, drama, the Editorial Board, and the Artistics Typists club.

She enjoyed dancing, and it was at a local dance that she met Fred Pike of South Waterford. They were both good dancers and particularly enjoyed doing the polka together. They were married on Sept. 7, 1950. In 1966 they moved to Harrison with their five children.

Evelyn worked at Wiley’s Market in Norway for many years. She was also the Deputy Town clerk for the town of Harrison from 1981 until 1987; that year she was elected Town Clerk and remained in the position until her retirement in 1999.

Evelyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a Red Hatter and a member of Spurrs Corner CMA Church in Otisfield where she helped to establish a food pantry. She loved to knit and donated many pairs of handmade mittens to local elementary schools. She enjoyed puzzles, Red Sox games, and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who got to know her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Orin and Eunice Sprague; her beloved husband Fred; her granddaughter Shannon Pike; her brothers George Sprague and Orin Sprague Jr., and her sisters Edith Bellegarde, Mabel Fournier, Daisy Coolidge, Doris Walker and Charlene Haines.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Russell Pike and his wife Gail of Harrison, Roxanne Thieme of Escondido, Calif., Kathy Bracken and her husband Michael of Harrison, David Pike of Harrison and Clifford Pike of Otisfield; her sister Anita Mason; her grandchildren Haley Grant, Janet Thieme, Samuel and Douglas Thieme, Jeffrey and Justin Kimball, Lisa Bracken, Paul Bracken, Casey and Michael Pike, and Wilson Pike. She also leaves 14 great- grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kumaki and his staff for the many years they had Evelyn under their care. They would also like to give special thanks to Biney and the entire staff at the Country Village Assisted Living in Otisfield for their loving care of Evelyn for the past year. Evelyn loved all the new friends she made while living there. Lastly they want to thank the doctors and nurses at CMMC in Lewiston where she spent the last days of her life.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family, a graveside service will take place in April of 2021. Online condolences may be shared with her family and a memorial webcast will be available at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Donations in her memory may be given to:

Spurrs Corner

CMA Church

1005 State Rt 121

Otisfield, ME