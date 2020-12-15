LEWISTON – Renee Gabrielle Marie Michaud, 41, of Lewiston passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 unexpectedly at home. She was born on August 19, 1979 in Lewiston to Rachael (Rioux) and Ronald Michaud.

Renee attended Wales schools and graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1997. She was an avid animal lover (especially cats) and volunteered at The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society and the Windham animal rescue and fostering program.

Renee enjoyed traveling throughout the state of Maine and spending quality time with her nephews. She loved her family and had many fond memories of spending time with her extended family at her grandparent’s camp on Little Bear Pond. She also liked doing projects with her dad and learning new skills. Renee worked for Sun Life Insurance Group where she developed many close friendships.

Preceding her in death is her grandparents, Jeanette and Antonio Rioux, and Constance and Marcel Michaud; aunt, Gabrielle Rioux; nephew, Gerard Rioux; and uncle, David Michaud.

Left to cherish her memory is her parents; her brother, Benjamin Michaud and wife Nicole, sister, Jennifer Michaud; nephews, Austin, Riley, Logan, Wyatt, and Collin.

Online condolences may be left for Renee’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Due to the current pandemic, the Michaud family will celebrate Renee’s life at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston, ME 04240. 207-784-4584.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made in

Renee’s name to:

The Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME