AUBURN – Roland L. Coulombe, 69 passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 3, 1951 in Lewiston, the son of Raymond and Cecil Jutras Coulombe. He attended schools in Lewiston and graduated in Venezuela in his high school senior year.

He worked at White Rock Distilleries, which was a family-owned business for 33 years. He was a former Knights of Columbus 4th degree member for several years. Roland enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and the great outdoors. He loved to play cards and he especially enjoyed spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Coulombe; sons. Matthew Coulombe of Auburn and Christopher Coulombe of Poland, Maine; his grandsons, Icek and Ivan Coulombe; sister, Janet and husband Fred Bishop, brothers, Paul Coulombe and wife Giselaine, Dennis Coulombe and wife Mandi; his mother-in-law, Doris Biron; and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their kind nurses and staff and for the great care they provided.

A visitation will be held at The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home in Auburn on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn. 207-783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, please

consider donating to:

﻿ St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital