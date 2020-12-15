AUBURN – Edward L. Lowell, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020 at Clover Manor. He was born on Jan. 14, 1930, to Leo and Julia M. (Currier) Lowell in Auburn.

Edward graduated from Mechanic Falls High School in 1947. After graduating he served in the Army Air Force from June 17, 1947, to June 16, 1950. After his service he married Sylvia Whittier on June 21, 1951, and settled in Mechanic Falls. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in June.

Edward served several years in the Mechanic Falls Fire and Rescue Department and Mechanic Falls American Legion. He was a delivery driver for the National Biscuit Company, recognized for over 30 years of safe driving.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by Mary Lowell (stepmother), Thomas Lowell, Madeline Allen and Richard Lowell.

Survived by his wife Sylvia and his sons, Dan Lowell and his wife Linda from Turner, William Lowell his wife Amanda also from Turner; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.

Family graveside service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris.