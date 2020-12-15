AUBURN – Kathleen passed away at the age of 82 on Dec. 9, 2020 in Auburn.

This world has lost a beautiful mother, sister, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt and friend. Kathy is survived by her companion Gerald Vautour of Sabattus, brother Ronald Cahill and his wife Donna, of Massachusetts; sister Helen Russo of Florida; daughters Sharon Mayo, Donna Light, Kathleen Light all from Auburn, son David Light and his wife Jessica of Sabattus. Nana is also survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Auntie Kathy treasured many nieces and nephews as well.

Kathleen was born to Patrick and Hannah (Hirrel) Cahill on April 18, 1938. Her parents were Irish immigrants who settled in Woburn Massachusetts where she was born and spent her young life. Kathy treasured her memories of the trip she took to Ireland and was very proud of her heritage.

Kathy was a resident of Lewiston/Auburn throughout most of her adult life.

She spent her golden years residing at Roak Block until transitioning to Clover Healthcare who provided assistance and superior care throughout the end of her life. The family would also like to thank AHHC+H for their commitment to her comfort over the past few months.

Kathleen raised four children as a single parent focusing on values and moral character. She worked for Penmor Lithographers also taking night classes to advance in this company where she eventually retired.

Jerry and his “Queenie” could be seen out and about socializing. They enjoyed live music, local festivals and Sunday drives. Kathy enjoyed volunteering in her community (Great Falls Balloon Festival, local nursing homes, and the Little Community Theater to name a few) and loved to bring a smile to someone else’s face. Her quick wit, feisty spirit and humor are a few things we will miss but will carry on through her family and friend’s wonderful memories.

There will not be services held at this time due to the current pandemic. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.

﻿Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net