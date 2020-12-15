LIVERMORE – Marie Ann Phair, 73, born in Franklin, N.H. on March 26, 1947, died suddenly at 9:07 a.m., on Dec. 12, 2020, in Canaan. Marie loved planting flowers in her gardens. She always smiled when her husband brought home a load in his pick-up truck. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, and sitting in her yard watching her dogs play. She was loved by many and will be forever missed.She is survived by her husband Robert Phair Jr; four children, two stepchildren; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and ten brothers.A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2021. She will be laid to rest beside her mother in Henniker, New Hampshire.Her daughter, Jennifer, can be reached at [email protected] for information on the celebration.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Robert through a go fund me account https://gf.me/u/y99wkn.