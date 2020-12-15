AUBURN – Mary lost her short battle with colon cancer on Dec. 9, 2020. Mary was born April 26, 1950, the youngest of two daughters to Merle and Juanita Knox. Mary was educated in local schools. When she was young she worked in numerous nursing facilities throughout the area. She also owned and operated Mary’s Diner in Wilton. Later in life she found her true calling as an in home caregiver to the elderly, a job that she enjoyed immensely. She loved to scratch lottery tickets and play bingo at local halls in the Turner area. Mary, like her mother before, liked to keep an eye on national politics with their favorite TV station being CNN.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Merle and Juanita, one sister, Patricia Bryant and brother-in-law, Craig Bryant.

Mary is survived by a son, Kevin Knox and wife Rebecca of Rumford; grandchildren, Tyler and Renee Knox of Rumford; nieces and nephews, Diane Ronan of Florida, Judy Campbell of Sabattus and Mike Bryant of Florida. A very special thank you to her cousin, Kimberly Eells, of Turner.

At Mary’s request there will be no funeral, however there will be a graveside service in the Spring for family and friends to attend, the date and time to be determined.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at CMMC in Lewiston and Androscoggin Hospice House for their wonderful care.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of S.G Thibault Funeral Home, 250 Penobscott St., in Rumford. Please visit http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Mary’s family and friends.

In lieu of flower donations to the American Cancer society in Mary’s name.