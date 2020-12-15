LISBON FALLS – Nancy passed away in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 after a brief battle with Lymphoma cancer. Born May 25, 1938 the daughter of Florence and Arthur Reynolds. She spent her entire life in Lisbon Falls.

When her sons were older she started working at Chuck’s Superette, Mark’s, Aubuchon and finally at the Lisbon High School cafeteria for 20+ years where she met and made lifelong friends, Brenda Confer and Judy Riordan.

Nancy and Rufus’s home was always open to company who would be warmly greeted, offered snacks and given a bottomless cup of coffee. To many, their home was known as the “coffee shop.” There have been many special friends and family in their lives like John Crafts and all his family, Jean Harris and family, Pat Hammond, sister-in-law and lifelong friend Harriet Hawkins, neighbors Darryl and Sandy Orr, Dave and Bev Garneau and Ray and Phyllis Sterling, just to name a few.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; husband, Rufus; son, Glen; brother, Robert; and stepdaughter, Marcy (Patrick) Cox.

Survivors include sons, Todd (Connie) of Durham, Gary (Shelley) of Sabattus; grandsons, Geoffrey Ham, Joshua Ham and great- grandson Aiden Ham both of Merrimack, NH, granddaughter, Arianna Ham of Carthage (Nancy’s princess); her loving sisters she shared a special bond with, Shirley (Stetson) Curtis of Wiscasset and Faye Brown of Lisbon Falls, whom Rufus and Nancy raised after the death of their parents, sisters-in-law Harriet (Larry) Hawkins, Lucy (John) Hylan and Doris (Steve) Ham; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful hospice team of Suzanne, Kim, Annie and Kelley along with her very dear nieces Teresa Fogg and Lynne Cooper, who have always been there for her along with her sisters Shirley and Faye. We also would like to thank Patty Hinson, Meagan Walker and neighbors Darryl and Sandy Orr. It was a team effort to care for Nancy in her home and we are eternally grateful to all who helped make her final days in her home comfortable.

With a heavy heart, but with many loving and fond memories, we say good bye Mom, Nancy, Gram and Aunt Nancy. You will be sorely missed. We thank you for the years of great hospitality, until we meet again, I’ll shut off the lights and close the “coffee shop.”

