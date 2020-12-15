LEWISTON

• Brandon Edwards, 33, of 417 Harris Hill Road, Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nouria and Lisbon streets.

• Marcy Maloy, 57, of 26 Oxford Ave., Rumford, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Nouria and Lisbon streets on a warrant charging failure to appear, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 256 Lisbon St.

LISBON

• Mackenzie Birkbeck, 26, of 49 Wing St., on a charge of operating under the influence, 8:33 p.m. Monday at that address.