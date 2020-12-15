Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84765662518?pwd=RFVDNG5XakRwb0ZPQ0xLTEFaTHNFQT09
Added on Dec. 11, 2020 – V. New business – A. Approve new hires
Added on Dec. 11, 2020 – V. New business – B. Approve employee transfers
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) Discussion or consideration of the employment, appointment, assignment, duties, promotion, demotion, compensation, evaluation, disciplining, resignation or dismissal of an individual or group of public officials, appointees or employees of the body or agency.
Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) Discussion or consideration of the employment, appointment, assignment, duties, promotion, demotion, compensation, evaluation, disciplining, resignation or dismissal of an individual or group of public officials, appointees or employees of the body or agency.
V. New business
A. Approve new hires
Motion to approve teacher new hire candidate/s as presented by Superintendent Meserve
B. Approve Employee Transfers
Approve Interim Superintendent candidate
Approve Interim Mt. Blue High School Principal candidate
Approve Interim Mt. Blue High School Assistant Principal candidate
VI. Adjourn
Next Scheduled Meetings
Jan. 12, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Jan. 26, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings
Operations – Jan. 5, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – Jan. 5, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – Jan. 5, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Saddleback opens its slopes after a 5-year closure
-
Lewiston-Auburn
First vaccines arrive in Lewiston today; vaccinations to hospital staff start soon
-
Sports
Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns
-
Encore
Mike Miclon’s take on a Christmas classic to be rebroadcast online
-
Encore
Dave Rowe and Phil House bring their holiday show online