Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84765662518?pwd=RFVDNG5XakRwb0ZPQ0xLTEFaTHNFQT09

Added on Dec. 11, 2020 – V. New business – A. Approve new hires

Added on Dec. 11, 2020 – V. New business – B. Approve employee transfers

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) Discussion or consideration of the employment, appointment, assignment, duties, promotion, demotion, compensation, evaluation, disciplining, resignation or dismissal of an individual or group of public officials, appointees or employees of the body or agency.

Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) Discussion or consideration of the employment, appointment, assignment, duties, promotion, demotion, compensation, evaluation, disciplining, resignation or dismissal of an individual or group of public officials, appointees or employees of the body or agency.

V. New business

A. Approve new hires

Motion to approve teacher new hire candidate/s as presented by Superintendent Meserve

B. Approve Employee Transfers

Approve Interim Superintendent candidate

Approve Interim Mt. Blue High School Principal candidate

Approve Interim Mt. Blue High School Assistant Principal candidate

VI. Adjourn

Next Scheduled Meetings

Jan. 12, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Jan. 26, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings

Operations – Jan. 5, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – Jan. 5, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – Jan. 5, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

