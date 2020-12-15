Tuesday, December 15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois
ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee
8 p.m.
BTN — Loyola Chicago at Wisconsin
FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State
PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA
SECN — Furman at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.

