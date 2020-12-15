Tuesday, December 15

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee

8 p.m.

BTN — Loyola Chicago at Wisconsin

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State

PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA

SECN — Furman at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.

« Previous