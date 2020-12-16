During this holiday season it’s good to have a go to recipe that is easily put together and yet makes an impact. Whether you are two for dessert or more, a pecan pie is always delicious!

Pecans were cultivated along the southern Mississippi border and are famously referred to as New Orleans pecan. The term for the nut is derived from the French word, “pecane” given by the French who settled in Louisiana.

This recipe is so simple you will wonder why you haven’t made it more often. Whip up some cream to top it off! Bon Appetit!

New Orleans Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

Pastry lined pie shell

3 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup dark corn syrup

⅓ cup melted butter

1 cup toasted coarsely chopped pecans

Prepare:

In a large bowl, beat the eggs first and add sugar and vanilla, whisk. Stir in corn syrup and butter. Stir in pecans. Pour into pie shell. Arrange pecans on top for decoration. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Let cool.

