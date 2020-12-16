Nobody likes a sore loser. We teach our children to accept defeat with grace.

At the end of this year’s game (the presidential election), the referee (the American people) decided that Biden was the winner. Trump, to his surprise, was the loser. The old champion (Trump) had bragged that the only way he could lose was if the game was rigged.

Trump has whined and moaned like a poor sport: the ref was wrong; the game was rigged; the rules were stacked against him. The final play has been reviewed and reviewed. Every replay (recount) has confirmed the original call: Trump lost.

It has been appealed to all the way to the league commissioner (Supreme Court). The commissioner would hear none of this nonsense. Trump lost.

Trump’s family (the Republican Party) feeds his bad behavior even though they know the truth — Trump lost. It is time to pat Mr. Trump on the shoulder, tell him to buck up. It is time for him to be a man and shake the winner’s hand. It is time for Trump to stand tall, say he did his best and figure out if he wants to compete next time.

It is time to face reality. Trump lost. Joe Biden won.

Frank Kieliszek, Norway