CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hallee Hirsh, 33; Benjamin Bratt, 57; Sam Robards, 59; Billy Gibbons, 71.

Happy Birthday: Make health and well-being your priorities this year. Strive to be fit, eat nutritiously and eliminate stress. It’s time to let go of old habits and people who tempt you or lead you astray. Look to the future with hope, enthusiasm and the desire to be and do your very best. Added discipline will encourage greater stability and security. Your numbers are 7, 15, 22, 24, 31, 39, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you want to do and what you are supposed to do will cause an internal conflict. Stop stressing and start working. Take physical action to get your responsibilities out of the way early, and move on to more enjoyable tasks. Romance is favored. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Focus on success, and you will be happy with the results you get. Invest more time, effort and money in learning, honing your skills and making your dreams come true. Embrace change and look for new opportunities. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talk matters through, and you will get good results. A partnership looks promising, but it will require honesty right from day one. Fess up to anything that has the potential to become a problem. Question any information offered that sounds embellished. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A financial change will take you by surprise. Protect against anyone asking personal questions or wanting access to sensitive information. A partnership will take an exciting turn based on the way someone reacts to a change you make. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will thrive in settings that require physical endurance and competition. Be honest with yourself regarding what you can do, and plan your strategy to fit your ability. Worry less about the changes others make and more about your goal. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let personal problems drag you down. Getting ahead will depend on how much you are willing to put in to reach your goal. Strive for perfection, be articulate and embrace new possibilities and alternative options. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your heart, fulfill your dreams and let go of what is no longer working for you. Problems at home will leave you feeling torn between what you want and how to go about getting your way. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Just do it. Stop laboring over what’s holding you back, put your ducks in a row and make a move. You know what’s best for you and what you have to do to reach your objective. Daydream less; more initiative is required. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful when dealing with joint ventures or shared expenses. Keeping things equal will help you avoid tension and get things done on time. Lay down a plan and a schedule that are within reason, and do your part. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep busy and keep the peace. Channel your energy into something concrete. What you accomplish will be directly linked to maintaining composure and not letting outside influences get to you. Be smart and goal-oriented, and success will come your way. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind and listen to what others say, but don’t let anyone meddle in your affairs. Take a proactive approach to uphold your beliefs and help a cause that matters to you, and you will feel good about your accomplishments. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your objective and map out a realistic, affordable plan. Don’t let a last-minute change someone makes lead to uncertainty. Consider what’s best for you and head in that direction. Be upfront about your intentions, and proceed with confidence. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are friendly, proactive and helpful. You are expressive and persistent.

