NO. LIVERMORE — The North Livermore Baptist Church December 12, service was online this week because of the snow storm that came over the weekend. Pastor Bonnie Higgins pre-taped the sermon just in case in-person services were cancelled.

The sermon title was “Have You Found True Peace?”, using the scriptures from Isaiah 9:6-7 and Mark 1:4-8. Pastor Bonnie began the sermon with explaining the Advent wreath and then lit the Hope candle from last week again and then the Peace candle for this week.

Pastor Bonnie spoke about how Jesus was called the Prince of Peace because knowing Him personally Jesus gives us peace. God had spoken to Isaiah over 700 years before Jesus was born that God was going to send a Messiah that would be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and the Prince of Peace. She also spoke about how John the Baptist came before Jesus to prepare the way for the Messiah. John the Baptist preached to the people that they needed to repent so they could have the true peace of Jesus when He came. Pastor Bonnie made the point that God could have said that after Adam and Eve disobeyed God, He could have washed His hands of us, but He didn’t. Even when the people continued to sin, God sent a flood and saved Noah and his family, God could have said that is two times that people disobeyed Me, I’m done. God didn’t do that, He decided to give us another chance, this time God came to earth as a baby to save the world once and for all. John the Baptist is still calling out in 2020 that we all need to repent of our sins to find the inner peace we can only receive from Jesus.

Pastor Bonnie read John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” Jesus gives us His peace so we don’t have to worry or be anxious about anything that is going on in this world now. Jesus has overcome the world, He gives us true peace, Himself. Only Jesus, can give us the inner peace we need to stay calm in this world. We can stand against this world because of the peace we have through Jesus.

At the end of the sermon, Pastor Bonnie did a communion service for those who were listening online.

During the month of December, the congregation will be collecting peanut butter for the food pantry. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. The congregation is putting boxes of food together using the Adverse Advent Calendar for the food pantry, the boxes are due in to the church by Sunday, December 27.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

