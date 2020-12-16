HARRISON – Mason Jay Preston, 21-months old, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born Feb. 11, 2019, in Norway, the son of Ryan Preston and Katelynn Englehaupt.

He is survived by his parents; a brother, Ryan J. Preston II, paternal grandparents, Lori and Matthew Buckingham and Douglas Preston and Stephanie Shattuck; maternal grandparent, Jill Englehaupt; paternal great-grandparents, Dennis Myers and Barbara Myers; maternal great-grandparents, Andrea Matson and Robert Matson; two uncles, Dillon Preston and Joe Englehaupt; four aunts, Lacy Gross, Meghan Lewis, Kayla Englehaupt, and Nicole Englehaupt; several great aunts and uncles.

Mason was recently predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Englehaupt.

A service was held 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Pathway Vineyard Church, 12 Foss Road, Lewiston

A committal service followed at the Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.