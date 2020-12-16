MEXICO – Sandra L. Hunnewell, 60, of Mexico died Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lewiston on March 17, 1960, the daughter of Rodney and Joan Hunnewell. She was a graduate of Gray-New Gloucester High School. She worked as a waitress but had been disabled for a number of years. She was a very gifted artist, one of her favorite things to paint was rocks of all sizes into wonderful animals. She loved her cats and dogs, house plants and feeding the hummingbirds. Sandy was able to maintain contact with many childhood friends and cousins on Facebook.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Heather Michel and life partner David Bergeron, grandchildren Dillen and Logan; daughter Christal Chadwick, grandchildren, Sean and Talor, her parents, her sister, Patrica Vyr, sister, Valerie Morrison and brother, Jeffery Hunnewell.

She was predeceased by the father of her children, Lucien Michel and their infant son, William Joseph.

Sandy will be deeply missed by all her family and by her best friends Paula and James.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of S.G Thibault Funeral Home, 250 Penobscott St.,in Rumford. Please visit http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Sandy’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Responsible Pet Care,

9 Lower Swallow Rd,

South Paris, ME 04281

