Charges

Lewiston

• Michael Mongeau, 39, of 146 Sedgely Road, Greene, on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at 850 Lisbon St.

Androscoggin County

• Charlene Babbidge, 46, of 16 Kittrridge Brook Road, West Paris, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on Turner Road in Auburn.

• Nicole Fitzgerald, 37, of 26 West Ridge Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of burglary, theft and stealing drugs, 8:31 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

