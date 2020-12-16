DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to purchase an old-fashioned raisin pie, not a store-bought one. I don’t want to have to bake it either. Does anyone who makes these be willing to sell me one? — No name, no town

ANSWER: Surely someone in Sun Spots Land will respond to this request, but if they don’t, I can give you directions to make a very easy raisin filling that you can spoon into a ready-made crust and then bake it. It’s easy as pie!

Readers, if you know of a bakery that makes these old-time pies, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need help finding the recipes for Nadeau’s Bakery baked beans and homemade bread. The business was on Sabattus Street next to Blackie’s Vegetable Stand. They also had the best doughnuts. If anyone can track these recipes down, it’s you! — Louise, Lewiston

ANSWER: Well, I can as long as my friends in Sun Spots Land help me out! All this food talk is making me hungry! Let’s see if any readers who frequented Nadeau’s can help out with this request. Please write in if you can!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What happened to the fallen heros memorial in Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston? I walk with my dog there a couple times each month and noticed the memorial is gone. It was there in the spring, but has been missing since mid-summer. Any information would be appreciated.

I really enjoy your column, and look forward to it daily. You are so helpful to everyone. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I believe there have been some episodes of vandalizing in that park so some items were removed to keep them safe.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We just want to say a big thank you to the gentleman who was at Kathy’s Restaurant in Mechanic Falls on Saturday morning, Dec. 12, and paid for our breakfast. We will pay it forward soon! — No name, no town

ANSWER: Perhaps one of Santa’s elves was making his rounds!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Dec. 8 Sun Spots about Tommy’s Feral Felines, you can help them out by choosing the nonprofit as your charity to donate to when you shop on Amazon. Go to smile.amazon.com then click on Amazon Smile on the left of the top search bar and type in Tommy’s Feral Felines. By doing this, every time you shop, a donation is made to Tommy’s. All you have to do is shop through smile.amazon.com, not amazon.com. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Shopping through smile.amazon.com is a great wait to help out any nonprofit that is listed with Amazon. It’s very easy to do and especially if you use Amazon regularly, it does make a difference.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find cloth bandages? My skin practically comes off with the regular kind. — No name, no town

ANSWER: You should be able to find these kinder, latex-free Band-Aid brand cloth bandages in any pharmacy or big box store. Look for the words “Flexible Fabric” on the front of the box. I do find they stay put longer than the plastic bandages, too. Other brand names include Curad, NexCare, and DealMed.

