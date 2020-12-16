NEWRY — Sunday River will host two avalanche safety clinics in partnership with SAFE AS Clinics on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20. SAFE AS, which stands for Skiers and Snowboarders Advocating and Fostering Avalanche & Snow Safety, is a women’s tailored and women-designed avalanche clinic for beginner and experienced backcountry skiers. The clinic was founded by a group of pro skiers and avalanche instructors, including Bethel native and Gould Academy graduate, Jackie Paaso.

SAFE AS comes to mountains across the country each year, but the Sunday River clinics are the only ones offered on the east coast for the 2020-21 season. The program is divided into two parts, with one section offered as a live (or recorded, if unable to make the session) digital instruction with an optional yoga class, and the other as a day on-snow, with participants using avalanche safety gear and running through actual snow safety scenarios.

There are two options for the SAFE AS Clinics at Sunday River: Saturday, Dec. 19, is the women’s-only class, and Sunday, Dec. 20, is the co-ed session. While both clinics are sold out, those interested should sign up for the waitlist on SafeAsClinics.com in case a spot opens up.