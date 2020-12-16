To the Editor:

Dear RSU 73 Staff:

Thank you for the accommodations you have made and the effort you have expended to keep our schools running this fall. We acknowledge that you are teaching under unprecedented conditions. It is important that you realize that you are supported by the Board, the Superintendent, and the Association in your efforts. Toward that end, we wish to assure you that we understand the need to adjust your typical yearly goals within the constraints of teaching during a pandemic. We realize that you are working under considerable limitations.

• Time – two days of face-to-face time with students each week compared to the normal days each week

• Planning – planning for three sub-groups in each class – in-person, hybrid, and remote (We acknowledge that there are some situations where teachers are assigned to only remote students.)

• Planning – re-thinking and adjusting instruction to be delivered remotely

• Contact – maintaining 6 feet of social distancing limits customary student-to-teacher interaction

• Personal Energy Capacity – How much can one person do?

• Student Engagement –

We also know that you are dealing with these challenges and for that we are profoundly grateful. Many conditions at this time are not within our control; however, we encourage you to reach out to let us know if there are ways that conditions could be tweaked to make your jobs more manageable. We are in a situation that requires teamwork and we are ready to be part of the team.

Wishing you a restful holiday season and vacation!

Robert Staples

Chair

RSU 73 Board

Scott Albert

Superintendent of Schools

RSU 73

Nathan Harnden

President

RSU 73 Education Association

