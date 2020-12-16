A winter storm is expected Wednesday evening to as much as 10 inches of snow to coastal Maine and less in the interior areas. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Androscoggin County and a winter weather advisory for Oxford County to start at 10 p.m. tonight.

For Androscoggin County, this means:

• About 6 inches of snow could accumulate.

• Wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

• Temperatures in the teens can be expected.

• Blowing snow could make road travel difficult during Thursday’s morning and afternoon commutes.

• The forecast calls for the snow to end around 4 p.m. Thursday.

For Oxford County — and other interior areas – this means about 3-5 inches of snow accumulation are forecasted.

Get updated weather forecasts for your area.

If you have to travel…

• New England 511 is the region’s map of road conditions.

• Flying? Flightview has flight tracking data for the Portland Jetport and Bangor International Airport. They also have a useful map of U.S. departure statuses.

Parking bans?

You shouldn’t be driving anywhere. But when you stop, you’re going have to park somewhere. No municipalities have declared parking bans yet. But stay tuned for updates.

Write this down before you can’t read it

• If outages occur, CMP urges customers to call the toll-free outage hotline: 1-800-696-1000. Or you can report an outage online.

• If you’re going to use a back up generator in a power outage, CMP has generator safety information.

• The American Red Cross has tips for preventing and thawing frozen pipes.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has winter storm safety tips for:

• Removing Snow from Roofs

• Car Preparedness Bag

• If Stranded with your Vehicle

• Preventing Hypothermia

• Wood Burning and Lung Health

SunJournal.com has updates and shares news on its website, Facebook page and the Twitter account @SunJournal.

« Previous

filed under: