To the Editor:

Dear RSU 73 Students, Parents and Guardians:

Greetings from the members of the RSU 73 School Board. We are reaching out to share some thoughts with the members of the school community. First, we would like to express our appreciation for all of the hard work that is happening on the part of staff, students, and families in all of the schools. These are challenging times and we are each called to rise to the challenge to provide for ourselves and to support others. We are seeing that these things are happening in many forms and we deeply appreciate the efforts. .

Recent local newspaper articles and administrator reports at the November school board meeting have brought to light the experiences of students, staff, and families in schools in our area. We understand that school is dramatically different now in the days of COVID-19 and that the people involved in our schools want to help students along in their learning journey.

The Board is concerned at the number of students who are falling off the path in the face of the

challenges of hybrid or remote learning. We urge students and families to stay the course and to reach out for help when needed. Sign in every school day to collect assignments to be completed, to complete online assignments, and/or to attend classes. Reconnect to submit the completed student work to teachers for the monitoring of individual progress.

A strong education paves the way for a positive future for each student. It falls on all of us to do all we can to help to assure a strong education. It is a shared responsibility that we can all shoulder together.

We wish you a relaxed and restful holiday and vacation!

Robert Staples

Chair

RSU 73 Board of Directors

